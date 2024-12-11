Delaware 250 awards grant to DSU for museum

Delaware State University receives a $10,000 grant that will go toward the Loockerman Hall Museum.

Delaware 250 awards grants to museums, libraries, historic sites and other non-profits to help tell Delawarean stories.

Executive director of DSU’s Department of Wellness and Recreation Jordin Williams said the museum will display things like a time capsule, pictures of important university figures and timelines of the school’s history.

“We are working with our historian and our archives to really make sure that we are doing it in the best possible way, to find the best possible resources and artifacts that will make it be exciting for folks to be able to come in and see that.”

DSU is working on opening the museum on the first floor of Loockerman Hall on its campus. The grant will go toward things like display cases and timelines that will be on the walls.

Loockerman Hall hasn’t been used on a daily basis for about 20 years. Just this year, DSU moved some staff onto the second floor and started funding the museum.

Williams said she wants the museum to show visitors how DSU has evolved since opening in 1891.

“For phase one, I think there is no better place than where the University started, in Loockerman Hall, to begin this journey, to tell our story.”

Eventually, Williams said she wants the museum to have a kiosk where visitors can go through images and artifacts that might not make it into the museum. Williams added she would love to see the museum expand in the future. She expects it will open by March 2025.