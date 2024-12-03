Smyrna Elementary administrative assistant honored by state

An administrative assistant who incorporates her dog into students’ education experiences is named Delaware’s Educational Support Professional of the Year.

Smyrna Elementary’s Melissa Wilson said she saw potential in her dog, Rebel, when he was just a couple of months old.

“From the very beginning I saw something special in him," she said. "His unique personality, his calm demeanor, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.”

Wilson researched the effects therapy dogs can have on students.

“I learned that emotional well-being can also improve focus, engagement, and mindfulness in students," she said. "Rebel became that presence, and that could help our students stay on task, reducing anxiety and fostering a more positive learning environment.”

Rebel is a pretty accomplished canine, certified in animal-assisted therapy, animal-assisted activities, and animal-assisted education. Today, he works with students in the classroom and also with occupational therapists providing help to students needing those supports.

Wilson says getting Rebel trained and certified as a therapy dog wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

"When I see Rebel interacting with our students, our staff and even our families, it's all been worth it. It's in these moments - the joy, the connection he is having with the student - that I know I made the right choice," she told the audience at a ceremony honoring her award.

Rebel was also at the ceremony, although he was too shy to come on stage with Wilson.

As the statewide winner of the award, Wilson receives a $5,000 award as well as a $5,000 grant to allot towards her work.