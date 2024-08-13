Department of Education releases artificial intelligence guidance for schools

Delaware’s Department of Education releases guidance for schools on how to handle use of artificial intelligence in the classroom.

The guidance covers four major areas – understanding AI, implementing generative AI in districts and charters, integrating it into the classroom, and a framework for professional learning.

And in each area attention is paid to protecting student data, ensuring ethical use of AI, promoting equity, and enhancing learning.

DOE Education Associate for Digital Learning Alyssa Moore says each district is at a different stage in the process of tackling AI use, but wherever that is, the guidance can help.

“Thinking about delivery methods and content delivery examples, resource examples, to help and provide resources if they’re not sure where to start to do those things," Moore says.

Nearly every sector, including government and business, are scrambling to pass laws or develop rules and regulations on AI to prevent fraud, misinformation, and false advertising.

Moore says the guidance specifically explains how to identify and prevent plagiarism, cheating, misinformation, social bias, and bullying.

“There is a lot of concern, and the initial anxieties, especially in education, were around, students may start using this all the time, and how are we going to know if they did?” Moore says.

But Moore points out there are ways AI can be helpful and useful – such as a brainstorming tool. She adds another specific recommendation is adopting a stop-light policy for AI – giving students the go-ahead to use it on some assignments, but putting the tech away for others.