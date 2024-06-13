The Capital School District will be looking for a new superintendent

The Capital School District Superintendent is resigning.

Vilicia Cade announced she is stepping down effective July 22 after being on the job for three years.

The announcement was made in a letter on the district’s website and Facebook page, with School Board President Felecia Duggins on behalf of the full board accepting the resignation and wishing Cade well.

The letter also states Cade expressed her gratitude to the Board of Education, wishing the district success in the future.

But the Daily State News reports Cade - in her resignation letter to the board - cited a hostile work environment including interference in her ability to carry out her role as superintendent.

Cade reportedly also alleged efforts to defame her character and harm her professional reputation - as well as acts of intimidation and malicious intent to hinder her contract negotiations.

In a letter to the district community posted on Facebook, Cade thanked the Capital School District Board for the opportunity to serve the community in unprecedented times.

She also noted accomplishments achieved during her tenure including Dover High School reaching a record high graduation rate in 2023 of over 90%, and South Dover Elementary School becoming a Recognition School Award Winner for Excellence in Serving Special Populations this past school year.

Cade also thanked the community.