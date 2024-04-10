Milford Police arrest former School District employee who delivered threatening note

Milford Police arrest a former Milford School District employee a month after he delivered a threatening letter to the district.

Thomas Caffrey was taken into custody without incident Monday morning after a routine check of his home by investigators.

Caffrey delivered an envelope to the Milford School District Office on March 7 containing a district access key card, building key and a note including a warning to the district.

The note read: “She is done. If my husband gets upset there are not enough police or National Guard to stop him. You have been warned.”

Another note written on the outside of the envelope says “This out-of-control school district is dangerous. No student [discipline], none. I will go to news media outlets to report this.”

Caffrey has been charged with four counts of Harassment.