Milford Police arrest former School District employee who delivered threatening note

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
Thomas Caffrey
Milford Police Department
Thomas Caffrey

Milford Police arrest a former Milford School District employee a month after he delivered a threatening letter to the district.

Thomas Caffrey was taken into custody without incident Monday morning after a routine check of his home by investigators.

Caffrey delivered an envelope to the Milford School District Office on March 7 containing a district access key card, building key and a note including a warning to the district.

The note read: “She is done. If my husband gets upset there are not enough police or National Guard to stop him. You have been warned.”

Another note written on the outside of the envelope says “This out-of-control school district is dangerous. No student [discipline], none. I will go to news media outlets to report this.”

Caffrey has been charged with four counts of Harassment.
Education Milford School Districtmilford police department
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
