Milford Police looking for former School District employee who delivered threatening note

The Milford Police Department and School District are asking for the public’s help locating former district employee Thomas Caffrey.

Milford Police Department Thomas Caffrey

Milford Chief of Police Cecilia Ashe says on Thursday, March 7 around 1:20 p.m., the 59-year-old Caffrey delivered an envelope to the Milford District Office containing a district access key card and building key, with a note including a “warning” to the district.

The note reads: “She is done. If my husband gets upset there are not enough police or National Guard to stop him. You have been warned.”

Another note written on the outside of the envelope says “This out-of-control school district is dangerous. No student [discipline], none. I will go to news media outlets to report this.”

Milford High School and Milford Central Academy were placed on low-level lockdown Thursday, and all schools were closed Friday as a precaution as police attempted to contact and locate Caffrey.

“On Friday, March 8, investigators consulted with our partners with the Delaware Department of Justice who were in agreement with investigators to go before the Justice of the Peace Court, to obtain a warrant for Caffrey for four counts of harassment stemming from this incident," Ashe says.

But Ashe says Caffrey is continuing to evade law enforcement.

“We can release at this time that Caffrey is believed to be operating a gray in color, 2012 Nissan Titan pickup truck with Delaware registration, CL64342, and /or a vanity tag of ‘Victor Frank’, or VF6493," Ashe says.

1 of 2 — milford_school_note1.jpg 2 of 2 — milford2.jpeg A note delivered to the Milford School District Office by former employee Thomas Caffrey. Milford Police Department

Milford Superintendent Bridget Amory adds mental health supports are available for students and safety remains a top priority.

“We highly encourage that you keep your students in school. Based on our work with law enforcement, we can confirm our district is safe and secure.”

Anyone with knowledge of Caffrey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081.