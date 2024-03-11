Wilmington University partners with Code Differently to offer credits for training in tech degrees

Wilmington University is partnering with Code Differently to offer students credit for completion of the organization’s programs.

Code Differently provides technology career training to help close the educational divide for underserved and underrepresented populations. Since 2018, over 800 adults across Delaware have taken software development training, totals show an 89% completion rate and an 85% work-placement rate.

And now graduates can use that training to get a leg-up on obtaining a college education. Wilmington University will offer them up to 18 credits toward undergraduate degrees in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, and Data Analysis. Application fees for new students enrolling from Code Differently will also be waived.

Code Differently CEO and co-founder Stephanie Eldridge says they believe K-12 schools are not doing enough to prepare students for technological advances and the jobs they bring.

“So we look at it as an opportunity to help people transition into technology careers, not thinking about being the power user of technology but the developer of users," Eldridge says.

Eldridge adds this type of training costs around $20,000 per student, which they cover through grants so students not only can complete the program for free, but receive a stipend during the 20-week program.

Wilm U. Senior Director of Academic Partnerships Lindsay Rice says Code Differently’s training is similar to the university’s intro classes for the degrees in the partnership.

“So it’s just kind of a natural progression for both our partnership and relationship, but also an opportunity to provide students, basically, continuing education pathways so they don’t have to start over," Rice says.

Rice says 18 credits is about a semester’s worth of credits or around $7500 in tuition.

He adds these programs are in high demand across the nation, and any student who has graduated from Code Differently – past, present, or future – can take advantage of the credit offer.