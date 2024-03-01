Colonial School District operating and capital referendums pass

Colonial School District’s referendum passes on the first try for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Voter turnout was 3,650 – the operating ask passed by 921 votes. That tax increase is a total of 40 cents per $100 assessed value to be implemented over the next three years.

The capital request passed by 829 votes. That will cover the $48.8 million the district will spend on projects including ADA accessibility improvements, repairs and maintenance, and renovations at all 13 district school buildings.

William Penn High School will also get an athletics upgrade – a new lighted track and multipurpose field that will cost around $30 million.

Superintendent Jeff Menzer says he felt optimistic going into the vote but notes Colonial’s history of needing a second go-round to garner enough support.

“You’d have to go back I think to 1995 to a referendum that passed on the first go-round," Menzer says. "And it was a capital request for air conditioning in all the schools. And it happened to be on one of the hottest days in September.”

Menzer says after the community expressed wanting more involvement after the 2017 referendum, the district began a concerted effort to build more relationships with district families and community partners, attributing much of those efforts to Thursday night’s successful vote.

“The success of this campaign bears the fruits of those relationships," Menzer says. "To me, this success the first time only adds fuel to that desire to continue to strengthen and build those relationships as we move forward into the next several years.”

Since both measures passed, the average household will pay about $160 more in the first year, $278 the second, $316 the third, and $324 by FY2028.