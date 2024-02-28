© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Colonial holds referendum Thursday, asking for operating and capital expenses

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST
Colonial School District

Colonial School District holds its referendum Thursday.

Colonial is asking residents to support a tax increase of 40 cents per $100 assessed property value for operating expenses. It will be implemented over three years – 25 cents in the first year, 10 cents in year two, and five cents in year three.

The district is also seeking approval to fund its 40 percent share of capital projects – costing about $48.8 million. They include ADA accessibility improvements, repairs and maintenance, and renovations at all 13 district school buildings.

William Penn High School will also get an athletics upgrade – a new lighted track and multipurpose field, costing around $30 million.

If both measures pass, the average household would pay about $160 more in the first year, $278 the second, $316 the third, and $324 by FY2028.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
