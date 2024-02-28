Colonial holds referendum Thursday, asking for operating and capital expenses

Colonial School District holds its referendum Thursday.

Colonial is asking residents to support a tax increase of 40 cents per $100 assessed property value for operating expenses. It will be implemented over three years – 25 cents in the first year, 10 cents in year two, and five cents in year three.

The district is also seeking approval to fund its 40 percent share of capital projects – costing about $48.8 million. They include ADA accessibility improvements, repairs and maintenance, and renovations at all 13 district school buildings.

William Penn High School will also get an athletics upgrade – a new lighted track and multipurpose field, costing around $30 million.

If both measures pass, the average household would pay about $160 more in the first year, $278 the second, $316 the third, and $324 by FY2028.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.