Smyrna School District says possible misconduct under investigation at Smyrna Elementary

The Smyrna Police Department is investigating possible misconduct in a classroom at Smyrna Elementary School.

The Smyrna School District released a statement Wednesday that a report was made to the district on the 16th, alleging possible professional misconduct in a classroom at Smyrna Elementary School.

The district says they have taken all precautions, including contacting law enforcement and providing alternative staff to instruct students.

An updated statement a few hours later added the investigation is not sexual in nature. The district added they will continue to update parents and guardians as soon as more information is available.

Smyrna Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Donner says they are working closely with the Department of Justice on the investigation and are still conducting interviews to understand the scope of the situation.

One mom, Kayla Lilly, told the News Journal/Delaware Online she received a call from the school principal Tuesday night that her autistic, nonverbal 6-year-old son, may have been abused. She says her son has recently come home with bruises but was told they were from rough play on the playground.

Lilly adds nine students are in her son’s special needs class, overseen by three staff members.

The district has not yet responded to additional requests for comment.