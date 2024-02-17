Christina Cultural Arts Cente adds to STEAM focus with the new Innovation Center

The Christina Cultural Arts Center’s new Innovation Center is up and running.

The idea for a student and school community center gained momentum during the pandemic, when many families were left without internet or the tools to connect.

The Innovation Center expands four internet workstations to nine, adds an interactive smart TV, and a 3D printer.

Executive Director James "Ray" Rhodes says, that’s not all that’s improved with the upgraded facility.

"The software on the computers will allow us to connect remotely to not only other states and cities here in America, but also globally. Also, we have Autocad on the stations, so if students want to go in and learn how to do a floorplan, and look at architectural 3D models."

Rhodes adds that the curriculum is emphasizing the STEAM approach, incorporating the arts into traditional STEM teaching.

Rhodes says the center also offers students families the chance to utilize advanced technology.

“Families who bring their children to Christina, if they want to get up and create a job portal, all the jobs that we know about, they can go and look right there. So it’s not just for Christina students internally, it’s for our community.”

The Innovation Center’s ribbon-cutting was in January.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.