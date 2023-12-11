© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Appoquinimink School District seeks 47-cent tax increase in Tuesday referendum

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

The Appoquinimink School District holds a school funding referendum vote on Tuesday.

Appoquinimink is asking for a 47-cent tax increase per $100 assessed value for operating expenses and capital projects – totaling almost $83 million.

If all are approved, the average homeowner will pay an additional $435 per year. The 47-cent increase would be implemented all at once.

84 percent of the operating vote will fund educator compensation. The district is fast growing – adding 2,000 students to the school system in the last five years – but it is also the lowest-paying district in New Castle County.

The district also has two capital votes – $280 million for a new middle and high school on the Summit campus and an elementary school on Green Giant Road. The state will fund 72% of these projects.

A second capital vote seeks $4.2 million for a bus lot behind Waters Middle School, paid for entirely by the district, and that Superintendent Matt Burrows says is needed for safety reasons.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday – a list of polling locations can be found on the district website.
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
