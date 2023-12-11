Appoquinimink School District seeks 47-cent tax increase in Tuesday referendum

The Appoquinimink School District holds a school funding referendum vote on Tuesday.

Appoquinimink is asking for a 47-cent tax increase per $100 assessed value for operating expenses and capital projects – totaling almost $83 million.

If all are approved, the average homeowner will pay an additional $435 per year. The 47-cent increase would be implemented all at once.

84 percent of the operating vote will fund educator compensation. The district is fast growing – adding 2,000 students to the school system in the last five years – but it is also the lowest-paying district in New Castle County.

The district also has two capital votes – $280 million for a new middle and high school on the Summit campus and an elementary school on Green Giant Road. The state will fund 72% of these projects.

A second capital vote seeks $4.2 million for a bus lot behind Waters Middle School, paid for entirely by the district, and that Superintendent Matt Burrows says is needed for safety reasons.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday – a list of polling locations can be found on the district website.