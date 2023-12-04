Red Clay School District votes for first referendum in nine years

Red Clay School District is going to referendum in February.

Red Clay residents will vote on a 3-year phased-in property tax increase for operating costs – 30 cents per $100 assessed value in the first year and 10 cents in years two and three.

For the average homeowner, that’s about $20 a month in year one, and an additional $7 monthly in years two and three — or $242 in year one and another $81 in years two and three.

Superintendent Dorrell Green notes Red Clay’s last operating referendum was almost a decade ago in 2015. If passed, this increase will generate about $16.4 million in FY25, $22 million in FY26, and $27.5 million in FY27 and 28.

“If you look at overall enrollment, that has kind of leveled off, but in this post-pandemic reality, we’ve seen increased need," Green says. "We’ve embedded additional mental health supports in a lot of our schools, related services, support staff members, i.e., school counselors, psychologists, social workers, and all of those things, expenses come at a cost.”

Taxpayers will also be asked to approve a $320 million capital ask, Green says around 71 percent of that will cover deferred maintenance.

“30 percent of that is dealing with HVAC systems, old boilers, we do have one of, if not the oldest school, AI Middle," Green says. "20 percent of that was roofing, ADA compliance and secure entrances. And then space use was 17 percent of that and then 15 percent was around electrical.”

Taxpayers will cover 40 percent of the capital request, the rest comes from the state. Because the district is paying off its bonds from the previous capital referendum, the average property owner would pay about $10 less in property taxes in the first year, but see a $44 increase in year two, $30 in year three, and $37 in year four.

Red Clay’s referendum vote is on February 28.