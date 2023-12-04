Music School of Delaware names new Executive Director

The Music School of Delaware announces a new President and CEO.

Stephen Beaudoin takes over in February, He was selected by school officials following a two year search.

The Missouri-born Beaudoin is familiar with the region, having served as Executive Director of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra and The Washington Chorus. Most recently, he was Executive Director of the South Orange Performing Arts Center in northern New Jersey

Beaudoin joins The Music School of Delaware as it prepares to celebrate its centennial. In recent years, technology is forcing seismic changes in the arts and in education.

"The fact is digital is here, and digital will only be an ever more-expansive part of our lives - we’re all driving that are basically computers on wheels, and so I think we’ll have to be really thoughtful about the choices we make and how we want to meet students and families and the public in the digital sphere.”

Beaudoin says his focus will be on the many communities the Music School serves.

"What’s happening in our communities, what’s happening in the lives of the people we partner with and serve, and then, what kind of impact can we make that is additive, that brings meaning and joy and connection to people’s lives."

Beaudoin follows Kate Ransom, who is retiring as Music School President and CEO at the end of this year.

She served in the post for 24 years.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.