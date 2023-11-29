19 new chefs are hitting the First State’s culinary scene

19 new chefs join the First State’s culinary scene thanks to the Food Bank of Delaware.

They’re the newest graduates from The Kitchen School- a free 12-week food service training program designed for adults with disabilities.

“So we have people with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities- but it’s folks who are coming to us that desire the training. They want a job but the obstacles in front of them have been so great. So we’re thrilled and proud to help knock those obstacles out of the way for them,” explained Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky.

The program is just over a year old, and around 40 chefs have graduated from it. Many are now employed in culinary settings across the state, including restaurants, school cafeterias, and corporate cafes.

The idea is to help Delawareans who face barriers to employment gain the skills needed to get their foot in the door and thrive in a permanent workplace.

Students learn both hard and soft skills in the program, from sanitation procedures to communicating with customers.

New graduate Kirub Alemeshet says he enjoyed learning new recipes and getting to know the chefs who taught him.

“I really like fried chicken and I learned how to fry chicken so I’m really happy about that. And I’m also really happy I learned how to make fried rice. And some other recipes including pizza,” said Almeshet.

Kanefsky notes that the program’s next class is already filling up.

And once the new Milford Food Bank location opens in January, they can simultaneously run both The Kitchen School and their other food service training program, The Culinary School.

This will allow them to take on even more students on a more frequent basis.

