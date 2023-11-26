Delaware State University sets enrollment record, on track for 10,000 students by end of decade

Delaware State University releases Fall 2023 enrollment numbers, reaching an all-time high.

Total enrollment reached 6,451 students this fall, an increase of 3.5 percent from last year and 23 percent since 2020, making DSU the fastest-growing HBCU in the country.

DSU graduate students are also up 7 percent to nearly 900 students. New transfer students increased by five percent to around 300 students.

DSU says full-tuition INSPIRE scholarship has also paid significant dividends – of the 750 first-year in-state students, 79 percent are INSPIRE Scholars.

DSU President Tony Allen notes in a statement that they are going in the opposite direction of a national trend. He says college attendance nationwide is declining due to lower birth rates in the United States, and that trend is expected to continue well into the future.

DSU, however, says it is on a path to reach 10,000 students by the end of the decade.

In addition to the more than 600 students in the university’s 7th through 12th Early College School, 174 other high school students are enrolled in college coursework.

DSU is also the first HBCU to acquire another institution – they expanded into Wesley College, renaming the campus DSU Downtown, in 2021.