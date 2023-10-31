Woodbridge superintendent leaving for KSI after 20 years

The Woodbridge School District bids farewell to its superintendent for the last 11 years.

Heath Chasanov is leaving to become CEO of Kent-Sussex Industries, a non-profit that assists people with disabilities in vocational and job training, nutrition services, and adaptive living instruction.

“Really it’s very similar to what schools do," Chasanov says. "You look at the needs of the individual and you try to develop programming around that individual’s needs.”

Chasanov started his career at Polytech as a teacher, moving on to admissions and then assistant superintendent. He started at Woodbridge as assistant superintendent 20 years ago, before being elevated to superintendent in 2012.

Chasanov says it’s bittersweet to leave Woodbridge, where he also graduated high school.

“I wasn’t going to jump at just anything, it had to be something where it was still service to people, I just think that’s important," Chasanov says. "The group of clients and families that I’m not going to serve, it’s such a worthwhile cause, it’s a worthwhile group, I’m excited that I’m able to continue my career and do something that is meaningful.”

Chasanov’s last day is November 24th, and current assistant superintendent Kevin Long will take his place.

“This one is especially gratifying to me because Kevin was a former student of mine at Polytech years ago,” Chasanov says.

Chasanov hopes his legacy includes remembering others who helped him along the way – the high school’s library named after long-time educator and board member Walter Gilefski, and the track named after Chasanov’s former teacher Sam Wylie.