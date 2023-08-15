Back-to-School Community Resource Fair in Wilmington

The Delaware Dept. of Justice Community Engagement Unit hosts the Back-to-School Community Resource Fair.

DOJ’s annual event encourages families to come and connect with resource organizations that support school needs.

Corie Priest has run the program since it started in 2019, and says he personally understands its necessity.

“In my experience, going back to school, my family was stretched to the thin when it came to getting supplies, clothes and haircuts, and having basic resources readily available. So when I look at our community, our marginalized communities, I think we need to be there meeting the basic needs of our community.”

Attendees can get haircuts and free school supplies at the fair.

Priest adds the YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs and mental health and substance abuse counseling representatives will also be on hand.

“So you walk into the park, you’re going to be entertained, you’re going to be engaged with resources that will help support your everyday needs, and you’re going to get a free backpack stuffed with school supplies.”

The fair takes place Thursday, August 17 from 12-3 PM at Helen Chambers Park in Wilmington.