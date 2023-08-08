Caesar Rodney School District announces new superintendent

The Caesar Rodney School District welcomes a new superintendent.

Corey Miklus has been Seaford School District Superintendent since 2020, after serving as the Assistant Superintendent and Director of Instruction there.

During his tenure as superintendent, two schools reached National Blue Ribbon status while he guided others to state recognition for their work on student performance.

Caesar Rodney School District Dr. Corey Miklus

Miklus is no stranger to the Caesar Rodney district. He started his career as an educator at Star Hill elementary school, before becoming principal at Woodbridge Elementary and Nellie Hughes Stokes Elementary. Nellie Hughes Stokes Elementary was named a National Title 1 Distinguished School and earned a National Blue Ribbon Award in 2011 while Miklus was its principal.

And as the CR District’s Supervisor of Instruction, he oversaw the math, science, and career technical education curriculum for the district.

Miklus also implemented Response to Intervention programs at CR and designed and evaluated the district's Common Core math professional development.

The Caesar Rodney school district says Miklus does not yet have an official start date.