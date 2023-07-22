DNREC schedules summer ‘Small Fry Adventures’

“Small Fry Adventures” returns to the Aquatic Resources Education Center near Smyrna. The popular program had run for two years before the pandemic put it on hold.

The program invites families with young children to the center on three upcoming Tuesdays this summer.

Mary Rivera, an educator with the Aquatic Resources Education Center, says the center is very child-friendly.

"It’s actually a wall of aquariums between two rooms, so there’s lighting on both sides so, as opposed to often you go somewhere and there’s an aquarium but it’s against a wall but it’s kind of dark and you can’t really see, but ours aren’t like that - the kids can really see what the fish are doing in there."

The events give 4 to 7 year olds an opportunity to learn about fish and other aquatic life in the tidal salt marsh.

Rivera adds the variety will keep youngsters engaged.

"We have a couple of other tanks with terrapin, other turtles. We have fiddler crabs, blue crabs. So they get a really good look at fish, crabs and some of the other animals that are in the waters of Delaware."

The first “Small Fry Adventure” is this Tuesday, July 25th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Two more are scheduled for August 8th and August 15th. Pre-registration is required.

To register, or for more information, contact Mary Rivera, by email or by telephone, at 302.735.8689.

