Delaware’s first dual-language Born Learning Trail opens in downtown Wilmington.

Created by United Way, Born Learning is a set of tools that help to create early learning opportunities for young children.

The Born Learning Trail consists of 10 interactive signs that engage people in activities focused on being active, vocal, and engaging with nature.

United Way of Delaware Vice-President of Engagement and Relationships Tierra Fair says the main focus is education.

“Born Learning Trails are a way to infuse learning into our everyday activities,” she explained. “They’re really easy, small ways for kids to practice reading, and also interact with their outside environment. For example, one of the signs tells you to check out a flower, and see how it looks and feels.”

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

The first dual-language trail, which includes signage in English and Spanish, is located outside of William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary School at Cool Spring Park.

United Way Delaware Director of Community Engagement and Relationships Wanda Barrett says this learning trail represents an extension of what is happening in the school, where students are learning to read and speak both Spanish and English.

“Esto representa una extensión más de lo que está ocurriendo en la escuela enseñándole a los niños a hablar inglés y en español leer en inglés y español,” said Barrett.

She adds that this benefits the entire community, as the Cool Spring area has a Latinx population of around 50%.

“Because it’s a public park and because it’s in two languages I feel it’s a nice reflection of our diverse community,” explained William C. Lewis Elementary’s principal, Dr. Natalie Ortega-Moran. “So it’s an opportunity for parents and families who may not speak English but want to engage with their child in a fun activity to be able to follow along with instructions in Spanish.”

While this is the first dual-language Born Learning trail, it is not the first Born Learning trail in Delaware. Moving forward, United Way hopes to re-create and refresh their other Born Learning trails statewide to make them dual language, as well.

The Cool Spring Park trail was created thanks to a partnership between United Way, Aloysius Butler & Clark, William C. Lewis Elementary, West Side Grows, and the City of Wilmington.