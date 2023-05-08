Delaware holds school board elections statewide Tuesday

Statewide school board elections are Tuesday with contested races in 11 districts.

Sussex County with be the busiest county with voters heading to the polls in five districts - the Cape Henlopen, Delmar, Indian River, Laurel and Seaford school districts.

In Central Delaware, voters in the Caesar Rodney, Milford and Smyrna school districts head to the polls. The race in Caesar Rodney is a three-way contest for an At-Large seat.

In New Castle County, there are two contested races in the Red Clay School District and two more in the Christina School District. The Appoquinimink School District has one seat up for grabs.

Voter turnout for school board races in Delaware is typically low. Last year, none of the 12 races managed to top 8% turnout and and most were below 4%.

The polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Polling places for each district can be found at State of Delaware Elections website.

Voters do not need to be registered to vote in school board elections, but are required to provide proof of identity and address.

Options include a Delaware driver's license, Delaware ID card, Work ID card with photo and home address, or a piece of U. S. postal material with a street address.