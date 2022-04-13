Kalmar Nyckel Foundation launches new education program focused in Underground Railroad

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation (KNF) launches a new classroom program.

“Five Ways to Freedom: Navigating Delaware's Underground Railroad Network" examines the First State's connection to the Underground Railroad

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s director of education Sam Heed, says trained educators will visit classrooms to teach students about key figures connected to the Underground Railroad, like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas and Thomas Garrett.

Using printed materials and a traveling display, they’ll show students the routes used by those seeking freedom.

“Five Ways to Freedom comes from their five basic modes of transportation," said Heed. "You could walk, you could go by horseback, you could use a horse and carriage, you could go by train - and some did, or you could go by ship or a boat.'

And Heed notes that “Five Ways to Freedom” is also available at Fort Christina Park for student field trips between now and the fall.

“The inspiration for this program really comes from the rocks in the park (at Fort Christina Park)," said Heed. "It turns out that in the 1840s and ‘50’s, abolitionist sea captains were using the rocks; these were the same rocks that the original Kalmar Nyckel arrived at and landed at in 1638 to start the colony of New Sweden.”

The park is a documented National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site where freedom-seekers arrived and departed by boat from “The Rocks” which formed a natural wharf on the riverbank.

“The Rocks” in Fort Christina were recognized as a National Historic Landmark for their connection to New Sweden in 1961 by the National Park Service. It was recognized as part of the National Underground Railroad in 2002.

Since 2016, the park has been operated by the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation in partnership with the State of Delaware’s Historical & Cultural Affairs.

Heed says teachers wanting to schedule a “Five Ways to Freedom” program can visit their website.