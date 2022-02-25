Delaware State University expands presence in northern Delaware

The Capital One building on the Wilmington Riverfront is now the new headquarters for Delaware State University's School for Graduate, Adult, and Extended Studies.

Representatives from the university, Capital One, and community leaders celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The building was donated by Capital One last year after the bank consolidated its office space, but that’s not where the partnership ends.

The company will work with the university to recruit students for jobs and other opportunities like executive mentorships.

"Our friends at Capital One have not just given us a building, they’ve given us a gift across time, across races, across classes and educational barriers and towards a more perfect union for us all," said University President Tony Allen.

Rebecca Baer / Delaware Public Media Dean Patrice Gilliam-Johnson gives a tour of the building.

The bank’s Delaware Market President Joe Westcott said the partnership builds on recruiting efforts launched last summer at the university which included skills training programs, a software engineering summit and a program focused on students who are the first in their family to go to college.

Other programs housed in the building will also focus on workforce development and entrepreneurship, especially for minorities and women starting new businesses.

DSU already has a satellite campus on Kirkwood Highway. It says it has no plans to abandon that facility.

