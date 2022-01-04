Downstate school closings continue in wake of Monday storm

Some school districts are still dealing with the fall-out from Monday’s winter storm and concerns about freezing rain Wednesday morning.

In Sussex County, Delmar, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge School Districts are closed Wednesday. Cape Henlopen School District is moving to virtual learning.

In central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest and Milford School District are closed Wednesday.

Smyrna School District is moving to virtual learning, with school buildings and offices closed.

Capital School District says road conditions and staffing issues are prompting it to move to remote learning Wednesday and Thursday.

New Castle County Vo-Tech School District is moving to remote learning for the remainder of the week. It will assess its status for next week over the weekend and inform families Sunday.

And some schools in the Christina School District schools will remain virtual the rest of this week due to operational concerns related to COVID absences. The list of schools can be found at the district’s website.