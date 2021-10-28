Milford residents approve referendum to rebuild Milford Middle School

Milford residents approved a capital referendum to find reopening Milford Middle School.

The unofficial results saw 1,406 residents voted in favor of the referendum Wednesday. 678 opposed the project.

The Department of Elections will certify the results Friday.

The approved referendum means the former Milford Middle School - closed in 2013 due to health and safety concerns - will be renovated, reconfigured and reopened to serve about 1,000 5th and 6th graders starting in the Fall of 2025 or Winter of 2026.

The project will cost $57.3 million with the referendum covering the local share of $14.9 million, The state will handle the remaining $42.4 million.

Because the Milford School District is about to retire some previous debt, taxpayers will see a slight decrease in taxes the first year, then a slight increase in years two and three. By years four and five, the taxes would start to decline again.

This was the Milford School District’s third attempt to fund a plan for the building.