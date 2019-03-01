Enlighten Me: More Generation Voice features from WMPH

For a second straight week, Enlighten Me takes us to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District, one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project

Students there - and at our other partner WMHS at McKean High School in the Red Clay School District - produce a bevy of interviews and projects on a variety of topics throughout the year. And from time to time we like to highlight some of that work here on The Green.

This week, we share with you a pair of thoughtful features produced at Mount Pleasant’s WMPH.

The first is from junior Will Reusch ("ROOSH"). He notes that even though the latest unemployment statistics put the Delaware jobless rate at 3.7 percent and national rate at 4 percent many teenagers still struggle to find jobs. He attempted to find out why.

WR_TeenUnemployment_Green_final.mp3 Mount Pleasant High School junior Will Reusch reports on teen unemployment. Listen • 3:28

Next we hear from senior Amaya Williams. Gun violence has been a persistent problem in Wilmington. And as police departments and legislators work to change that, Amaya explores the psychological impact the violence can have on teens growing up in Delaware's largest city.

maya_-_looking_up_-teen_shootings_in_wimington-edit.mp3 Mount Pleasant High School senior Amaya Williams reports on the impact gun violence in Wilmington can have on teens there. Listen • 6:02

And a reminder that these pieces are part of Generation Voice - our collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mt. Pleasant High school and its radio station WMPH, and the Red Clay School District at McKean High School and its radio station WMHS. Our Youth media producer Sophia Schmidt oversees Generation Voice for us, working on these pieces with teacher Paul Wishengrad who runs the Career Pathway we work with at Mount Pleasant.