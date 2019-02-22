Enlighten Me: Generation Voice features from WMPH

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we return to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District, one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project

Students there - and at our other partner WMHS at McKean High School in the Red Clay School District - produce a bevy of interviews and projects on a variety of topics throughout the year. And from time to time we like to highlight some of that work here on The Green.

This week, we share with you a pair of thoughtful features produced at Mount Pleasant’s WMPH.

The first is from junior Shawn Coulter. The CDC reports that cigarette usage among middle and high schoolers has decreased in recent years, but e-cigarette usage has increased. So, he delved into danger a specific form of brand of e-cigarette – the JUUL—has gained popularity at high schools like Mount Pleasant.

shawn_-_juuling.mp3 Mount Pleasant High School junior Shawn Coulter reports on JUULing in high schools. Listen • 7:35

Next we hear from senior Jada Thomas. She looked into the uncertain times faced by so-called Dreamers - young people who were not born in the U.S., but brought here as children. She found some Dreamers locally are watching the status of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA very closely.

jada_-_dreams_and_nightmares.mp3 Mount Pleasant High School Jada Thomas reports on local students concerned about the future of DACA. Listen • 4:01

A reminder that these pieces are part of Generation Voice, our collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mt. Pleasant High school and its radio station WMPH – and the Red Clay School District at McKean High School and its radio station WMHS. Our youth media producer Sophia Schmidt oversees Generation Voice for us – working on these pieces with teacher Paul Wishengrad who runs the Career Pathway we work with at Mount Pleasant.