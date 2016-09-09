DSU professor delves into question "What is middle class?"

As election season heats up in the First State with Tuesday’s Primary election, one thing we often hear about during the campaign is the “middle class.” How can candidates appeal to the middle class? Does their tax plan help a struggling or shrinking middle class? What can be done to help middle class families afford college or retirement?

What you don’t often hear is exactly who is the middle class and what it means to be middle class. This week, we’re joined by someone who has put a bit more thought into it than the average person. Dr. Martin Nunlee is an associate professor of marketing at Delaware State University and author of a new book “When Did We All Become Middle Class?” which examines class identity.