Gov. Meyer nominates Delaware's first Inspector General

Gov. Matt Meyer nominates Robert Storch to be Delaware’s first Inspector General.

Storch has been the IG of federal agencies like the National Security Agency and the Department of Defense, appointed to those positions by former Presidents Obama and Biden respectively.

Storch remained in his role at the DOD until January 2025, when he and several other inspectors general were fired by President Donald Trump , the legality of which is still in question .

National Security Agency Robert Storch portrait for the National Security Agency

Storch is currently teaching as a Lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School.

Legislation establishing the Office of the Inspector General was passed by the General Assembly in 2025 , with the goal of creating an independent watchdog against fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption.

Gov. Meyer says he’s confident a “seasoned veteran” like Storch will ensure transparency and accountability across all levels of government in the First State,

"For far too long, Delaware’s institutions have lacked the independent oversight that Delawareans deserve,” he said in a statement.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings weighed in too,

"I look forward to working with him.” she said. "“Integrity and accountability should be the standard at every level of government. Delaware established the Office of the Inspector General to reinforce those standards and to uphold the public trust. Robert Storch’s distinguished record of public service will serve him well as Delaware’s inaugural Inspector General."

