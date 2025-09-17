© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Affordable Housing Group shows off the renovated Elwyn building in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:19 PM EDT
Joe Irizarry
/
Delaware Public Media

The former Elwyn building on Wilmington’s East Side reopens for business.

The building on 321 E. 11th Street is home to the Black Chamber of Commerce and Wilmington Housing Authority.

The project is part of the Delaware Affordable Housing Group’s plan to provide safe, comfortable and affordable housing to the city.

The hope is the building will become a hub for community development, economic empowerment and housing innovation.

Vincent White, is vice president of operations for the Delaware Affordable Housing Group.

"The space is basically 85% occupied. As I've mentioned before we do have about 5,000 square feet of space and we're looking for a medical user for. The building is going to house various services. It is an office building. So we'll have youth build services, we have resident services, section 8 public housing, administrations, out of here. We will be putting in computer labs for use," said White.

But he adds the building’s current set-up is a major step toward meeting the needs of East Side residents where they are.

"But sometimes I want to think about what we have to do to serve the people who are two blocks away or three blocks away, and so that's our one focus. What medical services can we provide that ease the impact of whatever disease or illness they're going through for the residents," said White.

The Delaware Affordable Housing Group held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the building on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
