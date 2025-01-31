Administrator at Middletown school faces child pornography changes

The top administrator at an independent school in Middletown faces over two dozen child pornography charges.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday night that 43-year-old Justin Smith, Head of School at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, was arrested and charged with 25 felony counts of Dealing in Child Pornography.

DOJ’s announcement notes Smith is not charged with contacting a child and there is currently no indication that Smith's crimes are connected to his role at St. Anne’s where he has been Head of School since July 2024. The school serves students in preschool through 8th grade.

DOJ adds investigators are not currently aware of any victims affiliated with the school or community and St. Anne’s School is fully cooperating with the investigation. But given the nature of Smith’s work and the fact it brought him into regular contact with children, they are seeking any information the public may have about this case.

DOJ says the charges come following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police. It was prompted by multiple CyberTips generated by Kik Messenger that accounts belonging to Smith uploaded Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The tips led investigators to execute a search warrant which DOJ says found additional child sexual abuse material.

“The evidence in this investigation is shocking and abhorrent,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a statement. “There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children – especially when it comes to adults in a position of trust. I am deeply grateful for the ICAC Task Force’s fierce dedication to this mission.”

In a letter to the school community posted on the school website, President Harry Baetjer writing on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees called the news “devastating.” He said the school is “in the process of developing a plan of action to meet the needs of all our students, parents, faculty, and staff,” saying helping families cope is their priority.

The letter also noted that the school “did everything in our power to make certain that something like this would not happen in our community. We ran a background check, and we checked references. There were no red flags.”

Smith was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $625,000 cash bail.