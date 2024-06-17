Temperatures will hit and stay in the 90s this week

The official start of summer is coming later this week, but hot temperatures will get here first.

The National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Johnson gives a rough timeline for the hot weather.

"We are concerned about heat starting on Tuesday, and continuing through the day on Saturday might even see it linger a little bit into Sunday there's some question we have a cold trip that is expecting to come through either late this weekend or early next week," said Johnson.

Johnson notes the hottest temperatures by the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 90s during the day with lows at night staying in the low to mid 70s across the state,

But she says the northern part of the state will feel the brunt of this week’s heat. There is a Heat Advisory Tuesday and Excessive Heat Watch the rest of the week in the northern part of the state.

”Probably, the worst of it is going to be New Castle County although it's really going to be quite warm across the region, but New Castle County and especially in the Wilmington area that urban corridor area is not just the daytime temperatures but is also overnight in the urban center is not going to be able to cool off as much," said Johnson.

National Weather Service National Weather Service forecast is calling for hot temperatures as we head into summer.

During a heatwave you should refrain from excessive outdoor activities during the day, check on those most vulnerable like the elderly or young children and find ways to stay cool during the day to give your body a chance to recover.

That last part is important according to Johnson because these are temperatures usually seen later in the summer and it takes time to acclimate yourself again to multiple days of temps in the 90s.

While a break from consecutive 90-degree days is expected next week, it won’t exactly be cooling off as temperatures will hover in the upper 80s.

