Delawareans can register for the low-digit tag lottery

Registration has started for the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Low-Digit Tag Lottery.

The registration continues every day through November 2nd online at the DMV website.

When you register, you have to specify which type of tag you’re interested in receiving.

"It's just the opportunity to really specify what type of tag you're interested in, and really the idea is that we're looking to make this a way for people to have an opportunity to win a tag not just through the lottery but also in person," said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for DelDOT

The different tags are PV which is a 5-digit number only, and the registered vehicle weight is under 10,000 lbs. 530 will be selected.

C are commercial vehicles, and 55 will be selected.

PC’s are passenger cars which are under 10,000 lbs. registered vehicle weight, and 145 will be selected.

T is for regular trailers either utility, flat-bed, or non-camping trailers, and 406 will be selected.

MC is a motorcycle which is above 55 cc’s. 381 will be selected.

RT is Recreational Trailers which are camping trailers that are 5,000 lbs. and over. 33 will be selected.

RV is a Recreational Vehicle which is a car or truck under 5,000 lbs. or a motorhome. 35 will be selected.

Registering makes you eligible for drawings between Monday, November 6th and Friday November 10th. Drawings will be at 9am each day.

McLeod says you can only register for one tag.

"If you're looking to get one for an RV for example you can't also be registering for the motorcycle. We are doing this on a yearly basis so if you're looking to get more than one you can come back next year if you do get selected this year, and vice versa if you don't get selected this year. We obviously encourage folks to come back and try again the following year," said McLeod.

There will also be in-person lotteries at 8am on Nov. 6th at the Dover DMV, Nov. 7th at the Georgetown DMV, Nov. 8th at the Wilmington DMV, and Nov. 9th at the Delaware City DMV.

You don’t have to pre-register for in-person drawings, but need to bring a valid driver’s license or identification card and Delaware registration to be eligible.

You can get more information and register at https://dmv.de.gov/taglottery/.