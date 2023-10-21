Delaware's unemployment rate remains steady for the third straight month

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained the same in September.

The unemployment rate was 4.1% for the third month in a row in September, compared to the national rate of 3.8%.

Tom Dougherty is with the Department of Labor, and he says the non-seasonally adjusted rate is the same as the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate.

"The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is also at 4.1, but it has come down from 4.6% in August,” said Dougherty. “So, we have a decline in the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, and we're seeing that reflected in the area rates that are also not seasonally adjusted such as the counties."

The area unemployment rates were all lower in September compared to August.

More Delawareans were working last month than in August. The state added 3,200 jobs - and in the last year total nonfarm jobs have increased by 11,900. That's 2.5% growth compared to 2.1% nationally.

That yearly increase is spurred by one industry in particular according to Dougherty.

"Over the year the Leisure & Hospitality industry has increased 5,100 jobs, and that is mainly driven by I would say food services and drinking places restaurants and such which are 4,100 over the year. So that's pretty much driving that Leisure & Hospitality number," said Dougherty.

The Private Education & Health industry has also helped over the last year - adding 2,400 jobs.

In September, Professional & Business Services saw the biggest gain over August, adding 2,300 jobs.