Smyrna Detective is facing child porn charges

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT

A Smyrna Detective is charged with distributing child pornography.

Michael Kealty was arrested Monday, and charged with violations of federal child sexual exploitation laws.

Kealty is accused of distributing child porn via his Snapchat account in August, and federal agents say they discovered additional child pornography in his account after executing a search warrant at his home on September 22nd.

During the search, federal agents found chats where the 33-year-old Kealty allegedly engaged in sexual conversations with various minor girls including a 16-year-old.

There were chats with other users where he allegedly expressed sexual interest in 14-to-16 year-old girls

Kealty is charged with Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison with a maximum penalty of 20 years if he’s convicted.

If Kealty is convicted of possession, he will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Any sentence will be determined by a Federal District Court judge.

