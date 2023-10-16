Randon Wilkerson found guilty for 2021 murder of Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook

Randon Wilkerson is found guilty for the 2021 murder of Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook.

Wilkerson’s bench trial on 16 charges lasted just 90 minutes Monday in Sussex County Superior Court.

Wilkerson looked at his family as Judge Craig Karsnitz read the verdict – guilty on all counts - two first-degree murder charges, five counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and two counts of first-degree assault.

A pre-sentencing investigation is underway and sentencing is scheduled for December 8.

Judge Karsnitz read witness accounts and evidence from a stipulation of facts before showing a 17-minute video of body camera footage from Wicomico County Deputy Sheriff Michael Houck as he and Delaware State Police Corporal James Wharton arrived on the scene.

They found Heacook inside the residence lying face down in a pool of blood, his face cut and bruised, and unresponsive. Houck dragged Heacook from the living room to the front lawn of the house where he and another officer performed CPR. Heacook was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Wilkerson was found behind a residence nearby, where he assaulted two senior citizens inside their home after assaulting Heacook.

Toxicology reports revealed Wilkerson had methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in his system.