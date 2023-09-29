Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long delays campaign fundraising amidst campaign finance review

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long says she is auditing past campaign finances after learning of “reporting issues” in a review while preparing for her run for Governor.

Hall-Long announced her campaign just over two weeks ago and received an endorsement from current Governor John Carney.

Friday, Hall-Long declined to elaborate on the issues or disclose how far back reporting issues could go, adding she does not know how long the audit will take, but it will be shared once they have it.

“This is a voluntary compliance, voluntary report," Hall-Long says. "The statement stands that I shared yesterday. We’re going to go back and review and share with folks when we have it.”

Hall-Long says her campaign for Governor remains active.

“Full support, I am in the running," Hall-Long says. "I’m running for Governor in the State of Delaware and want this to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

But she has delayed further fundraising.

“I have delayed some fundraising," Hall-Long says. "I have delayed fundraising activities at this time, yeah.”

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long are currently the only two announced candidates for Governor.

A September 19th fundraiser to be headlined by Gov. John Carney was postponed and Delaware Online reports another fundraiser was also recently postponed. Hall-Long confirmed Friday that fundraising is suspended during this review.

Hall-Long’s opponent in the 2024 Democratic primary New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer declined to comment on Hall-Long’s campaign finance review.

“I’m not running against anyone," Meyer says. "I’m running for the future of this state.”

Hall-Long and Meyer are currently the only two announced candidates for Governor.

In her first run for Lt. Gov. in 2016, Hall-Long's husband, Dana Long, was accused ofillegally using low-income housing contact information to campaign for her during Hall-Long's 2014 State Senate campaign. Hall-Long defended her husband against those accusations.

During that same 2014 campaign, Dana Long wasarrested for stealing Republican Party yard signs.