© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Potential tropical storm to make its way to Delaware this weekend

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
National Weather Service

Wet and windy weather is headed for the First State this weekend, as a potential tropical storm is on the way.

"Likely see rain start during the overnight period Friday night into Saturday morning, and it'll likely be raining throughout most of the day on Saturday,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Wunderlin. “And then precipitation chances will come down a little bit for Delaware in the evening time frame into Saturday night, but we are still looking for a chance of rain Sunday."

The rain will be accompanied by wind according to Wunderlin.

"We are expecting wind speeds that could be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, and then on top of that even in land you could see 35 to 40 mph gusts," said Wunderlin.

With the heavy rain and wind expected will that mean flooding?

"Poor drainage flooding that the storm drain might be blocked from, like leaves and branches that kind of thing, but basically the flooding is going to be more on the localized scale rather than widespread," said Wunderlin.

Wunderlin notes the most impact will be seen along the coastline, but those inland will also feel the punch from this storm.

He adds that Delaware will definitely be in the clear come Monday.

Tags
Delaware Headlines National Weather Serviceraintropical stormsheavy rain
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry