Potential tropical storm to make its way to Delaware this weekend

Wet and windy weather is headed for the First State this weekend, as a potential tropical storm is on the way.

"Likely see rain start during the overnight period Friday night into Saturday morning, and it'll likely be raining throughout most of the day on Saturday,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Wunderlin. “And then precipitation chances will come down a little bit for Delaware in the evening time frame into Saturday night, but we are still looking for a chance of rain Sunday."

The rain will be accompanied by wind according to Wunderlin.

"We are expecting wind speeds that could be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, and then on top of that even in land you could see 35 to 40 mph gusts," said Wunderlin.

With the heavy rain and wind expected will that mean flooding?

"Poor drainage flooding that the storm drain might be blocked from, like leaves and branches that kind of thing, but basically the flooding is going to be more on the localized scale rather than widespread," said Wunderlin.

Wunderlin notes the most impact will be seen along the coastline, but those inland will also feel the punch from this storm.

He adds that Delaware will definitely be in the clear come Monday.