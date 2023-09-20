U.S. News and World Report ranks DSU among top HBCU's, UD among top universities overall

The U.S. News and World Report released its 2023-2024 Best Colleges rankings this week.

Delaware State University remains among the top ten HBCUs in the country while the University of Delaware is #76 among the nation’s best overall universities.

Delaware State is the #3 Public HBCU, the third consecutive year it’s ranked in the top three. DSU is also the #9 HBCU overall, marking its third straight year in the top ten.

DSU officials say peer evaluation – how other HBCUs value each other – and six-year graduation rate are two categories where it continues to perform well. The rankings reflect diverse academic offerings and a continually expanding research portfolio.

UD moved up 13 spots in the US News ranking of the nation’s best overall universities - landing at #76 out of 439 schools rated. It also jumped two to #36 among 227 public universities nationwide.

UD also ranked #86 in the Wall Street Journal College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S., which rates the top 400 universities in the country.

The U.S. News and World Report made significant changes to this year’s ranking methodology. Five ranking factors in the previous formula – alumni giving, class size, high school class standing, the proportion of instructional faculty with terminal degrees, and the proportion of graduates who borrowed federal loans – were removed to place greater focus on measured outcomes and to rely on data universally reported by schools or obtainable from third-party sources.