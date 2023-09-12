New Castle County 350th anniversary, First County in the First State

The first county in the First State celebrates 350 years since the creation of the boundaries of what is now New Castle County.

County Executive Matt Meyer says the county’s legacy is being a county of neighbors and taking care of one another.

“Here, we’re a sizable county, nearly 600,000 people," Meyer says. "Actually, in terms of the 3000 counties in America, we’re one of the larger counties, I know in Delaware we’re not used to being one of the larger ones, but we’re one of the larger counties, but there’s a real sense of community here, of taking care of everyone no matter what.”

Meyer says one example of that is the county’s purchase of a former Sheraton hotel, which it converted into the Hope Center - now the state’s largest emergency and transitional housing center.

Meyer also touts many “firsts” in the county during his administration – like naming the first African-American police chief and African-American Chief Administrative Officer, as well as reducing property taxes while creating new parks and libraries.