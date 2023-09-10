Another Democrat joins the 2024 race for Lt. Governor

A Kent County Democrat announces his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor in 2024.

David Lamar Williams Jr. is a 14-year army veteran who also worked in the accounting industry for over 30 years. He ran for Governor against John Carney in 2020 and garnered around 15% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Williams says his run for Lt. Governor is focused on addressing homelessness, care for veterans, police accountability, and making sure everyone receives a living wage – issues he says he hears the most on the campaign trail.

“$15 an hour, a lot of people can’t live on that," Williams says. "The living wage I think for Delaware is $25 an hour. I know we can’t pay nobody $25 an hour, I know that. But we have to figure out ways where we can help people, get programs where they can get close to that minimum wage.”

Williams says he is concerned about the teacher shortage and says the state needs to find more streams of revenue. He also expresses support for bills and initiatives that address climate change.

Williams lives in Camden and says he’s coming out of retirement to run for office because he doesn’t like the direction the country is going.

“Sometimes people go in there with good intentions, and they get caught up in the machine, and they kind of have to go with the flow," Williams says. "Well, we have to figure out how to not with the flow, we have to change things. We have to do thing’s different. Let’s be daring, let’s try to make some changes so it can help everybody, because at the end of the day, we’re all Americans, we’re all going through the same thing.”

Williams adds he is a candidate who isn’t already “caught up in the machine.”

“A lot of people are disgusted with politics, they think everybody is the same, and I’m not the same. I’m trying to be that breath of fresh air, not even part of the machine.”

Williams joins three other Democrats in the race – State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey-Walker, and Democratic Party Vice Chair Debbie Harrington. No Republican has entered the race yet.