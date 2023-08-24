Highway Safety office announces high-visibility enforcement period through Labor Day

As summer comes to a close, the Office of Highway Safety reminds drivers to stay sober on the road.

The Office of Highway Safety reports impaired driving crashes and arrests are increasing and alcohol-related crashes often spike at this time of year.

Community Relations officer Meghan Niddrie says there were 1,049 DUI crashes in 2020, which spiked to 1,167 in 2021 and again in 2022 to 1,201. During last year’s Labor Day weekend alone there were five fatal crashes, three involved impaired driving.

“People are just trying to wrap up their summer fun and do all those things that they might not have done, or go out with a bang, do the last big barbecue or big hangout event," Niddrie says. "Which in a lot of those events involve drinking.”

In 2022 impaired driving resulted in 104 serious injuries and 4,655 arrests on Delaware roads – with men contributing to 83% of impaired driving fatalities.

Niddrie says there are numerous alternatives to driving impaired like ride-share apps or having a designated driver.

“It’s a simple choice and I think that’s what it stems out to is just making a plan to get a ride home," Niddrie says. "And there are so many alternatives to get home too, calling a friend, or planning ahead of time to have a designated driver or using a ride-share app or even public transportation too.”

She adds state and local law enforcement are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement period from now to September 4.