Spine surgery to sideline Court of Chancery Chancellor

Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick is taking a temporary leave of absence for surgery.

The Court of Chancery anticipates McCormick returning from spine surgery at the end of September.

Court operations are not expected to be unduly affected by her absence.

All matters McCormick took under advisement prior to her leave will be resolved on a slightly extended timeline, and cases lacking urgency will remain on the Chancellor’s docket and be monitored by her colleagues.

Any pressing matters will be reassigned to other judicial offices as the need arises, and in those cases all parties involved will be notified by the court.

McCormick was first appointed to the Court of Chancery as a Vice Chancellor in November 2018, and she was elevated to the Chancellor in May 2021.

She is the first woman to lead the Court of Chancery.