DANA announces new program aimed at growing small nonprofits

The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement launches a program focused on empowering small nonprofits to expand their impact.

The DANA Nonprofit Accelerator Program will support nonprofits serving historically excluded communities in Delaware.

The program will address challenges created in many cases by their lack of size and resources.

The hope is this program will help participating nonprofits to strengthen leadership and capability, foster long-term success, and expand impact.

"It's a three-year program that we would work with these organizations connecting them to resources to help them build their internal systems, understand how to track their data so that they can report to foundations. Possibly have the systems in place that they could be a partner with government and helping provide services in the future. Whatever the goals are for that organization, we want to help them to achieve it," said Sheila Bravo, DANA President and CEO.

The program will also include assessments, workshops, an executive peer-to-peer group, consulting assistance, and administrative support.

"We'll probably focus on areas around financial management and accounting, data management, tracking, evaluation and reporting, fundraising, public policy, human resources,” said Bravo. “So a lot of the parts of an organization, a business, that you need to have in place in order to ensure you've got that sustainability going forward."

Nonprofits will join the Accelerator as a cohort. Eligibility requirements include serving communities in need, operating for at least three years with a full-time executive director, and a budget under $3 million.

There is limited space in the program, and the application process is open through October 1st.

Nonprofits can get more information on the program and apply at DANA’s website, https://delawarenonprofit.org/accelerator/