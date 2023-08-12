Parking ticket appeals in Wilmington to be sent to JP Court

Parking ticket appeals in Wilmington will no longer be heard in the offices of City Hall.

Wilmington will no longer provide courtesy administrative ticket reviews. Starting Monday, tickets appeals will be handled by the state Justice of the Peace Court which will review a ticket’s legitimacy and determine the outcome of an appeal.

Mayor Mike Purzycki says in a statement that fines and additional penalties are frozen during the city’s administrative appeals process, which he suspects many take advantage of, calling many appeals “unwarranted.”

He adds that moving appeals to JP Court is a fair process for constituents and less taxing on city staff who are regularly pulled from their assigned duties to review an appeal request.

Purzycki says this is an additional step in the city’s overall plan for improved parking enforcement. The city has rolled out other initiatives this year such as lowering parking ticket prices and engaging in a new towing contract with updated procedures.

Ticket recipients can appeal their citations online on the City’s website, and the City will submit appeal requests to the Justice of the Peace Court. They can also mail their appeal in writing to the City of Wilmington or drop it off at the Redding Government building on North French Street.