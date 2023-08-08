Severe thunderstorms and straight-line winds cause power outages, property damage across New Castle County

Severe thunderstorms and straight-line winds caused severe damage across New Castle County Monday night, leaving thousands still without power and some homes completely destroyed.

The National Weather Service surveyed the area and concluded that straight-line winds were the cause of the damage rather than a tornado.

Sharon Murray lives in Todd Estates off of Chestnut Hill Road in Newark. She said their power went out around 7 p.m., and they’re already having to throw out some groceries, but there’s been no communication from Delmarva Power about when it’s coming back on.

Over 5300 customers in New Castle County are reportedly without power.

Power lines in Cherokee Woods have been completely torn down by fallen trees. Kyle Hoffman says he got lucky that his home wasn’t damaged, but they’re worried about the heat.

“Taking walks outside, trying to stay cool. I got a one-year-old son so I’ve been worried about him but he seems to be okay. Thankfully the weather hasn’t been super hot, it was a little uncomfortable last night.”

But others no longer have a home at all, like Steve Glasser who lives in Cherokee Woods off Chestnut Hill Road.

“Darn thing sounded just like a freight train like they say," Glasser says. "I don’t want to experience it again. I didn’t see a funnel cloud, but when I went into the backyard, and saw these trees bending like rubber bands, I mean actual rubber bands. I couldn’t believe it.”

A tree in his backyard was ripped from the ground and landed on his roof. He can’t find one of his dogs, and his wife is in the hospital with three broken ribs.

Glasser says his insurance covers a lot, and he’s grateful to be alive.