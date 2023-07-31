© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

First State crew joins the fight against a wildfire blaze in Southern California

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
The Delaware Forest Service is lending a hand to efforts to fight a wildfire in Yosemite National Park in Southern California.

A 3 person wildland fire engine crew departed from Blackbird State Forest Friday, and began their 2 week assignment today.

For the next 14 days, the crew will patrol the area and isolate new fire starts caused by human activity and lightning strikes. The goal is to stop them from turning into larger fires.

With an active 841-acre fire currently burning in Yosemite, the predicted fire danger for the area is extreme/high for the next 7 days.

The Delaware Forest Service plans a crew swap in mid-August following when this crew's assignment ends - and will rotate crews until the wildfire is sufficiently under control, and support is no longer needed.

There are currently more than 11,500 wildland firefighters and support personnel assigned to incidents across the country.

Delaware’s wildfire crew is one of several agencies across the country responding to the wildfire in Southern California.

