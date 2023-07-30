© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

While gas prices have increased Delawareans are still paying less at the pump than a year ago

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT
The heat wasn’t the only thing rising at the end of last week, gas prices are also going up.

As temperatures hit the 90s, the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware reached $3.60 Friday - 10 cents higher than the previous week.

The good news is that’s 53 cents lower than the same time last year, and it remains the lowest in the area.

In Pennsylvania, the average price hit $3.83 and in the Philadelphia 5-county area, it was $3.85, in both instances that’s 13 cents higher than the previous week.

Meanwhile in South Jersey the average price of gas was $3.63, a 12 cent increase from a week earlier.

The main reason for the higher prices is the price of oil which was $4 higher to nearly $80 per barrel.

Oil accounts for almost 50 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas meaning higher oil prices usually equates to you paying more at the pump.

The Energy Information Administration says while gas demand has risen slightly, total domestic gasoline stocks have dipped.

If demand spikes as supplies get tighter, that could also mean higher gas prices in the future.

