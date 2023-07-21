A Wilmington street now honors a long-time city educator.

Maurice Pritchett Way is at 7th and Lombard, across from the new Bancroft School, which is under construction and expected to be completed in 2024.

The late Maurice Pritchett was vice-principal and principal of Bancroft Elementary School for 32 years.

He led Bancroft with compassion- something community leaders and city and state officials want Wilmington to remember.

Pritchett worked to make sure student needs were met - making sure kids were fed at school, had clean clothes to wear, and felt loved.

“I think the most important thing about putting Maurice Pritchett’s name up on that street sign is that it’s a reminder to each and every one of us what we can be if we really think about what a life well-lived looks like," said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. "Every day we are a better community because we have Maurice Pritchett’s name up on that street sign.”

Purzycki says greatness can come from something as simple as a hug, which Pritchett gave out freely.

Pritchett also helped to implement community programs, providing wraparound services to students.

Pritchett’s wife of over 50 years, Juanita Pritchett, says the street is not just a way to remember her husband, but his way of teaching too.

“When you look at that sign, yes it has Maurice Pritchett’s name on it, but look at the way," said Pritchett. "Are you a part of that way? Because the way is about love. The way is about serving. And if you can say ‘yes I’ve helped a child’ or ‘I’ve helped someone’ or ‘I’ve given some love’ or ‘I’ve been in service,’ then that sign is your sign too.”

Maurice Pritchett passed away in April at the age of 80.

